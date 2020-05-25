Rogers expands it Pro On-the-Go service to Ottawa

Rogers has expanded its Pro On-the-Go service to Ottawa to allow for safe contactless support and flexible delivery options.
The contactless Pro On-the-Go service provides phone delivery and setup support, along with personalized one-to-one guidance.
Customers can choose a time or date that works best for them and then a Rogers Pro will deliver the device and help the customer set it up, transfer apps and sync their contacts. This process is done from a safe distance, which could be over the phone, through a video chat, or even six-feet apart on the customers’ front porch.
The Rogers Pro can also offer tips and tricks to help the customer get the most of their new device, such as how to make a video call with a loved one across the country.
“It is more important than ever that we bring our customers the wireless devices and services they need in a way that’s safe, convenient and personalized for them, and we’re thrilled to now bring this innovative option to our customers in Ottawa,” said Brent Johnston, the president of wireless at Rogers, in a press release.
Rogers says that over 10 million Canadians now have access to the service, as it is also available in Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area and parts of Southwestern Ontario. The carrier plans to expand the service to more areas this year.
The company is offering this service through an exclusive Canadian partnership with mobile retail store Enjoy, which offers a similar service to carriers outside of Canada, like AT&T in the U.S.
Source: Rogers
Comments