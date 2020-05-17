Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- MacBook Air (2020) Review: Apple’s laptop for everyone
- City of Toronto launches official COVID-19 information chatbot
- BlackBerry and University of Windsor create new training program for students
- CCTS mid-year report shows 12 percent decrease in telecom complaints
- Canada ties with South Korea for best download speed experience: report
- Amazon brings new Fire HD 8 tablet to Canada
- About 60 percent of Canadians would sacrifice privacy to stop COVID-19: survey
- University of Saskatchewan research finds gaming can help with stress, mental health
- About 78 percent of Canadians say Huawei should be banned from 5G rollout: survey
- About 26 percent of Canadians are using food delivery services more often: survey
- B.C. government providing 3,500 smartphones to vulnerable people
- Toronto partners with Ritual to support local restaurants during COVID-19
- Uber Canada to require all riders and drivers to wear face masks starting May 18
- Surface Go 2, Earbuds and Headphones 2 are now available in Canada
- Here are all of the digital game events happening during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Canadians’ trust in telecom sector increases amid COVID-19 pandemic: survey
- About 53 percent of Canadians say they’re now streaming more content: survey
