News

BlackBerry and the University of Windsor create new training program for students

The ten week program for future data scientists starts May 18th

May 11, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

0 comments

The University of Windsor is developing a cybersecurity training program alongside BlackBerry to help educate future data scientists.

‘BlackBerry Bootcamp’ is apart of the university’s Graduate Master’s Program in Applied Computing in the program’s network security course. Completing it will go towards a fraction of a student’s final grade.

The bootcamp will take place over ten weeks starting May 18th through remote learning.

“The University of Windsor is pleased to partner with BlackBerry to provide learning opportunities for our students,” University of Windsor president Rob Gordon said in a recent statement.

“This innovative remote learning collaboration will provide students (with) a unique opportunity.”

Gordon adds students will be able to develop crucial data science skills and expertise. The BlackBerry partnership will allow students to excel in an increasingly digital marketplace.

The program will cover cybersecurity topics like digital identity protection and privacy, software engineering, the latest techniques of cybercriminals and more.

Source: BlackBerry Via: Newswire

