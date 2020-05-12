Surface Go 2, Earbuds and Headphones 2 are now available in Canada

Microsoft recently announced a slew of new Surface products and some of them are now available in Canada.
The Surface Go 2, Surface Earbuds and the Surface Headphones 2 will all release on May 12th.
Prices are available below:
- Surface Go 2 – starting at $529
- Surface Earbuds – starting at $259.99
- Surface Headphones 2 – starting at $349.99
The new Surface Go 2 features a very similar design to the original Surface Go, but with a bigger screen, smaller bezels and a faster 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor option. Additionally, Microsoft says the new ultra-portable Surface includes increased battery life and more.
Unfortunately, those who buy the Surface Go 2 will still need to shell out extra for the Go Type Cover, as well as other accessories like a Surface Pen or Mobile Mouse. The Go Type Cover costs $169.99 and will be available in Ice Blue, Poppy Red, Platinum and Black.
If you’ve got the Go Type Cover from the original Surface Go, it should still work with the new Surface Go 2.
Also available will be Microsoft’s true-wireless Surface Earbuds. The Redmond, Washington-based company first unveiled these back at its Surface event in October 2019. I had an opportunity to go hands-on with them at the time, which you can read more about here.
While I have high hopes for the Earbuds based on my initial experience, it remains to be seen just how good they actually are. Keep your eyes on MobileSyrup for the latest from us about the Surface Earbuds.
Finally, the Surface Headphones 2 are here as well in a stylish new ‘Matte Black,’ which previously leaked. Microsoft says it upped the battery life to 20 hours and improved the headphones’ sound quality. Further, the Headphones 2 feature 180-degree cup rotation and bring back the excellent dials for volume and noise cancellation control.
MobileSyrup will have more about all these products in the coming weeks.
