Toronto partners with Ritual to support local restaurants during COVID-19

The City of Toronto is partnering with Toronto-based startup Ritual to support local restaurants and food services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor John Tory announced the partnership, which will provide local businesses with an easy way to accept digital orders online and onsite through Ritual One.
Ritual’s One program provides restaurants and food services, such as grocers, butchers and bakeries, with a way to easily accept digital orders. Further, it can be implemented on the restaurant or food service’s own website and social media accounts. The program also enables onsite digital ordering.
Customers who use the digital ordering service can choose between pickup or delivery.
Typically, Ritual charges a $49.99 monthly fee for businesses that sign up for One. However, any businesses that sign up for Ritual One by June 1st will receive access to the service for free, for life. Further, those businesses will not pay any commission or monthly subscription fees on Ritual One orders. The offer is also available to existing restaurants in the Ritual marketplace.
Ritual says it will provide businesses with a dedicated onboarding expert to help support them.
Finally, businesses that are enrolled in Toronto’s ShopHERE program will be eligible for Ritual One and the lifetime exemption from commission and subscription fees.
The initiatives are part of Tory’s Economic Support and Recovery Task Force’s short-term economic support and recovery plan for Toronto businesses.
Toronto businesses can sign up for Ritual One here, or enroll in the city’s ShopHERE program here.
Ritual operates a local food ordering platform. Users download the app and can use it to place orders at local restaurants before going to pick up the order. Ritual also launched a donation campaign to allow Ritual users to donate directly to their favourite local restaurants if the restaurant opted into the campaign. So far, the campaign has raised over $16,000 for restaurants across the Ritual network. Ritual says it will match all donations up to a total of $25,000.
