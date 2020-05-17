OnePlus reportedly working on truly wireless earbuds

A new leak suggests that OnePlus may be releasing its first pair of truly wireless earbuds in a few months.
Although OnePlus has released earbuds with Bluetooth connectivity, it has yet to launch truly wireless earbuds. The latest OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z also still have a cord connecting the two earbuds.
However, this could change, as notable leaker Max J posted a teaser image that depicts truly wireless earbuds reportedly produced by OnePlus that are set to be released in July. Max says that the image comes from a “new but seemingly reliable source.”
— Max J. (@MaxJmb) May 15, 2020
It’s interesting to note that the earbuds look very similar to Apple’s AirPods, but it’s not surprising that OnePlus may be choosing this design since it is quite popular, and the ‘stem’ makes it easier to talk into a mic.
As with any other leak, this one should be taken with a grain of salt since nothing has been confirmed yet. But, if these are real, we’ll likely hear more about them in the coming weeks such as information about pricing and availability.
Source: @MaxJmb Via: Android Police
