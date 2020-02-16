Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Telus tops ranks in latest OpenSignal mobile experience report
- Mobile World Congress 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus concerns
- Andy Rubin’s Essential phone company is shutting down
- 1st Annual Canadian Game Awards to be held in April
- Proposed lawsuit alleges Bell charges ‘exorbitant’ fees for prison calls
- About 3 in 4 Canadians think they can find cheaper wireless services: report
- Competition Bureau outlines vision to enhance competition in the digital economy
- Federal government concerned about election interference in messaging apps
- Facebook Portal TV: Video chatting, but way more fun
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will launch in Canada on February 21st for $1,819 CAD
- Telus and Koodo activation fee increase goes into effect on February 13th
- Customers report Telus slows down YouTube, Telus says it doesn’t
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Canadian pricing and availability
- Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ are coming to Canada
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Hands-on: Zooming into the future
- Around 56 percent of Canadians think Huawei should be banned from 5G: study
- RBC now offers an Interac e-Transfer Bulk Request Money feature
Comments