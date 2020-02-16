PREVIOUS|
News

Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Feb 16, 2020

6:20 AM EST

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy S20

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Related Articles

News

Feb 13, 2020

7:00 AM EST

Telus tops ranks in latest OpenSignal mobile experience report

News

Feb 14, 2020

9:57 AM EST

Rogers offering 20GB unlimited plan for $85

Business

Feb 12, 2020

2:57 PM EST

Rogers integrates ‘zone-ify’ app into Ignite TV platform

Comments