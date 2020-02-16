BMO app now lets users lock misplaced credit cards, get credit score

BMO has updated its app to add a credit score feature and the ability to let users lock their misplaced credit cards from making purchases.
The bank says that to get your credit score within the app, you have to go to the “More” menu and select “My Credit Score.” BMO notes that this feature is free and won’t impact your credit.
To lock your credit card from making purchases if it’s been stolen or misplaced, you can go to the “Manage cards” option in the app. You can also report a lost or stolen card and request a replacement card in the list of options.
BMO updates its apps for iOS and Android often to add small but useful features. Last month, it made it easier for users to view their Interact e-Transfers. In December, it gave customers the ability to dispute a credit card charge within the app.
You can download the BMO Mobile Banking app on the iOS App Store and on Google Play.
Source: BMO Via: iPhone in Canada
Comments