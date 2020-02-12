About 3 in 4 Canadians think they can find cheaper wireless services: report

Around 3 in 4 Canadians believe that they can find lower cost options for wireless services than the contract they’re currently on, according to a new report from Abacus Data.
“This may seem counter-intuitive given other data that suggests consumers feel they pay too much for their wireless plans, but this is evidence that most consumers recognize that there are more affordable plans available in the marketplace,” the report states.
The researchers write that Canadians recognize that being in the market today would give them lower prices and more choice than the last time they were looking for a wireless plan.
Further, 95 percent of Canadians agree that it’s important that they have access to strong regional wireless networks.
The report also found that two out of three Canadians agree that competition from regional wireless companies has reduced prices charged by national carriers. The report states that Canadians see a direct connection between reduced prices charged by national carriers and increased competition from regional companies.
Forty-five percent of Canadians credit regional competition for the 35 percent reduction in wireless prices reported by the CRTC from 2016 to 2018, while one in three believe that public pressure to lower prices has reduced rates.
However, 20 percent of Canadians believe that government pressure on wireless providers has been the primary factor in the price drop.
Abacus Data compiled this report by conducting an online survey with 1,850 Canadians from January 30th to February 2nd. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.3 percent.
Source: Abacus Data
