Telus and Koodo activation fee increase goes into effect on February 13th

Telus and flanker brand Koodo are raising their phone activation fees from $35 to $40 later this week on February 13th, as previously confirmed.
This puts Telus and Koodo’s activation fees in line with Bell and Virgin’s, which are also $40. Rogers and its Fido subsidiary still have their activation fees set at $35, but it seems inevitable that this, too, will raise to $40, given what their competition is doing.
Telus and Koodo will apply the $40 fee on all activations processed in-store or over the phone. However, both carriers will waive the fee if you’re activating a phone online.
It’s worth noting that Telus’ mobility fees page still lists $35 per activation, not $40. Nonetheless, expect to pay $40 if you’re activating or renewing a phone.
