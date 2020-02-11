Samsung reveals more details about its second foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip

After teasing the phone during the Oscars on the weekend, Samsung has officially revealed the Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean tech giant’s second foldable device and the successor to the Galaxy Fold.
Regarding specs, the Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2636 pixel resolution (425ppi) AMOLED FHD+ display, a tiny 1.05-inch inner screen designed for notifications, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.
The device’s camera specs include a 12-megapixel wide shooter coupled with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Smartphone’s hole-punch front-facing camera measures in at 10-megapixels. It’s worth noting that the Z Flip is the first foldable to feature a hole-punch camera.
The phone features an “Ultra-thin Glass Display,” a USB-C port, support for wireless charging and a 3,400mAh battery. It’s worth noting that the Z Flip doesn’t feature a microSD card slot.
A feature called ‘Flex Mode’ allows the phone to fold at different angles and stay in place, similar to a laptop. Both screens can also be used for different purposes, says Samsung.
For example, you could shoot a selfie with the top half of the camera and navigate the Z Flip camera app’s controls with the bottom portion of the foldable display. Another example shown off during the presentation is using the foldable display as a tripod to take a night hyperlapse photo.
Samsung also spent time touting the Z Flip’s ‘hideaway hinge’ that prevents dust and other debris from getting inside the smartphone, an issue that plagued the Galaxy Fold.
The phone is available in ‘Mirror Purple,’ ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Mirror Gold,’ with the last colour only being available in select regions.
The Galaxy Z Fip will launch in Canada on February 21st for $1,819 CAD.
Update o2/11/2019: The story has been updated with Galaxy Z Flip Canadian pricing and availability.
