Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [February 10 — 16]

Amazon Prime Video
The Farewell
After learning that their grandmother only has a short time left to live, Billi and her family try to spend time with her while keeping her diagnosis a secret.
The Farewell was written and directed by Lulu Wang (Posthumous) and stars Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Tzi Ma (Man in the High Castle), Diana Lin (The Family Law) and Zhao Shu-zen (The Story of Ming Lan).
Original theatrical release date: July 12th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 13th, 2020
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
Apple TV+
Visible: Out on Television [Apple TV+ Original]
Through archival footage and new interviews, this docuseries takes a look at the history of the LGBTQ movement on TV.
Some of the featured celebrities include Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Neil Patrick Harris, Billy Porter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Rachel Maddow.
Apple TV+ Canada release date: February 14th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Five episodes (around 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Crave
Aisha Brown: The First Black Woman Ever [Crave Original]
Check out #CraveTV ‘s new comedy special tomorrow Friday 14th February: Aisha Brown (@Aieeesha )THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN EVER !!! 😂🍾🥳 pic.twitter.com/yjH0rYqiR9
— Just For Laughs (@justforlaughs) February 13, 2020
Toronto comedian Aisha Brown riffs on everything from clinical depression and racism to Donald Trump and her boyfriend’s penis.
Crave release date: February 14th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: One hour
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 7)
Late night host John Oliver’s news-oriented comedy show returns for its seventh season right on time for the Presidential primaries.
HBO Canada/Crave release date: February 16th, 2020 at 11pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday night)
Genre: Comedy, news
Runtime: 30 episodes (about 28 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
The Souvenir
A young film school student struggles in a relationship with an older man who encourages her ambition.
The Souvenir was written and directed by Joanna Hogg (Unrelated) and stars Honor Swinton Burke (I Am Love), Tom Burke (The Musketeers) and Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton).
It’s worth noting that a sequel is currently in production.
Original theatrical release date: May 1st, 2019
Crave release date: February 14th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 19 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
Netflix
Love is Blind [Netflix Original]
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this reality show follows a group of single men and women who try to find love and eventually get married — all without meeting in person.
Netflix Canada release date: February 13th, 2020 (first five episodes; episodes six to nine premiere on February 20th and the finale releases on February 27th)
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Narcos: Mexico (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Félix struggles to maintain control of the cocaine trade amidst the DEA’s investigations and conflict within his own organization.
Narcos: Mexico was created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro (Narcos) and stars Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Scoot McNairy (Argo).
Netflix Canada release date: February 13th, 2020
Genre: Crime drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (46 to 66 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon [Netflix Original]
Based on Aardman’s claymation Shaun the Sheep series, Farmageddon follows Shaun and the flock as they try to bring a powerful alien back home while evading the Ministry for Alien Detection.
Farmageddon was directed by Will Becher and Richard Phelan (directorial debuts) and features the voices of Justin Fletcher (Something Special), John Sparkles (Peppa Pig), Amalia Vitale (Christmas Eve) and Kate Harbour (Bob the Builder).
Original theatrical release date: October 18th, 2019 (U.K.)
Netflix Canada release date: February 14th, 2020
Genre: Animated sci-fi comedy
Runtime: 1 hour. 27 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You [Netflix Original]
Lara Jean’s relationship with Peter becomes complicated when an old crush re-enters her life.
The film is based on Jenny Han’s 2015 novel P.S. I Still Love You, directed by Michael Fimognari (Doctor Sleep) and stars Lana Condor (Deadly Class), Noah Centineo (The Fosters) and Jordan Fisher (The Secret Life of the American Teenager).
It’s worth noting that Netflix has made the first film, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, free to non-subscribers until March 9th. Meanwhile, the series’ third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is currently in post-production.
Netflix Canada release date: February 12th, 2020
Genre: Romantic comedy
Runtime: 1 hour. 42 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 percent
