Are you excited for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Unpacked event?

Samsung’s Unpacked event isn’t until February 11th, but with all of the recent leaks and rumours, we have a pretty good idea of the South Korean company will be showing off.
According to the previous rumours, the company will reveal the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra; three new handsets and the successors to the Galaxy S10 series.
The flagship of the three will reportedly feature an astounding 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 108-megapixel primary shooter. Additionally, all three handsets will reportedly feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, a first for a Samsung device. These handsets will also reportedly be 5G-ready.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB
— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020
And that’s not all, Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable handset running Qualcomm’s 2019 Snapdragon 855+ processor. A hands-on of this device leaked over the weekend, and if you’re not in love, you’re not a real fan of tech — just kidding, but I’m pretty excited.
The phone has a 1.05-inch screen on the outside beside the primary camera showcasing the time and battery percentage, while on the inside the device has a 6.7-inch display with a long 22:9 spect ratio with a hole-punch camera. This handset will lack 5G, according to rumour.
If that’s not enough, Samsung will reportedly also launch the Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Home Mini. However, it’s unclear if the Galaxy Home Mini will launch anywhere outside of South Korea for the time being.
The S20 Unpacked press conference takes place on February 11th at 2pm ET /11am PT. Follow MobileSyrup for the Canadian specific details and to learn more about the upcoming devices.
Image Credit: Ben Geskin ( @BenGeskin)
