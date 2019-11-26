Here’s a round-up of Canadian carriers’ 2019 Black Friday deals

Given the fact that nearly every Canadian carrier has released its Black Friday deals, it can be difficult to stay on top of them.
With that in mind, MobileSyrup has rounded up all of the major Black Friday deals revealed by Canadian carriers below. We will update the post as more carriers release their deals.
This year, Black Friday takes place on November 29th, with deals carrying over to the weekend.
Bell
Montreal-based national carrier Bell has unveiled its Black Friday deals on its website with plenty of exceptional offers on the latest smartphones.
The carrier is offering $0 down, 24 monthly payments ranging from $24.80 to $47.30 on a variety of phones. This includes the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Huawei P30 Pro, Google Pixel 4.
It’s also presenting customers with a family deal of 40GB of shareable data for $67.50 per person (with a family of four) when you bring your own devices (BYOD).
Further, if you go into a Bell store, you can get a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds Lite ($169.99 value) with the purchase of a Huawei P30 or P30 Pro.
More information about the offers can be found here.
Rogers
Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is providing customers with a variety of deals for Black Friday this year.
Customer can get up to a $100 credit when activating or upgrading any smartphone on a two-year plan.
The carrier is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10+, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 for $0 down on an Edge 40 plan. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e are also available for $0 down on Edge 20 plans.
Select Android devices like the Pixel 4 XL are $0 on select two-year Rogers Infinite plans. Additionally, you can get $0 down on a Samsung Tab A 8.0 or a Huawei MediaPad T5 when you add a 2-year tablet plan for $15 per month to a Rogers Infinite plan.
More details about the deals can be found here.
Fido
Fido has revealed its Black Friday deals and has discounted select phones and doubled the data for some of its plans.
Customers can get a $200 bill credit when they activate a new smartphone online on select two-year plans.
It is also offering the iPhone XR, Samsung S10 and S10 e for $0 down on Large plans. You can get he iPhone XS for $0 on an Extra Large plan. The iPhone 8 and Samsung A70 are also available for $0 down on a Medium plan.
The carrier has also doubled the data on its 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB data, talk and text plans when you bring your own phone or with a new activation or phone upgrade on a two-year term.
More information about the offers can be found here.
Freedom Mobile
Shaw-owned regional carrier Freedom Mobile has unveiled its Black Friday deals with a big emphasis on its ‘Absolute Zero’ offers.
Freedom says its Absolute Zero deal as actually $0, unlike “the other guys” who charge you $0 upfront but make you pay for the device over time.
For the Absolute Zero deals, customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and the LG G8 ThinQ for $0 down on a $75+ per month plan. It’s also offering the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy A70 for $0 down on a $60+ per month plan.
Customers can get the iPhone 11 for $0 down on a $90+ per month plan. You can get the iPhone 8 for $0 down on a $55+ plan.
The carrier also has other deals on smartphones that don’t fall under the Absolute Zero monicker.
You can get more details about the deals here.
SaskTel
Regina-based SaskTel has released its Black Friday deals, including a $200 signup bonus for new wireless customers and a $90 phone plan with unlimited data.
In addition to the signup bonus, subscribers that buy either a Samsung S10, S10e, S10+ or Note 10+ will get a free pair of Galaxy Buds wireless headphones. If customers opt for a new Huawei P30 or P30 Pro, they’ll also get a free pair of Huawei Freebuds Lite wireless headphones.
Most of SaskTel’s home internet plans are discounted for Black Friday, but you need to make sure you select a two-year plan. Users can also get their first month free.
The carrier is also proving customers with a number of deals on select phone accessories.
More information about SaskTel’s deals can be found here.
Eastlink
Halifax-based regional carrier Eastlink has revealed its Black Friday deals, and is offering a 5GB data plan for $50 CAD/month.
The carrier is also giving customers a buy one, get one free deal where if customers buy the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, they’ll get a LG Q70 for free.
You can also get the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, S10e and S10+ for $0 down with easyTab ranging from $20-50/ month for 24 months.
Eastlink’s full list of Black Friday deals can be found here.
Public Mobile
Telus-owned Public Mobile has revealed a new Black Friday deal offering a one-time bonus 5GB of data for new activations on plans that are $35 and higher.
The carrier says this offer is only available to new customers and is not stackable with any other promos, excluding a refer-a-friend bonus.
There is also a Refer-a-Friend bonus of $20. New customers are eligible for this offer and can use the referral code to activate online or in-store.
More information about Public Mobile’s deals can be found here.
We’re still waiting for Telus, Koodo and Vidéotron to release their Black Friday deals and will add them to this post once they reveal them. For more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, check out our round-up of retailer offers at this link.
Comments