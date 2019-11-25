PREVIOUS|
Public Mobile Black Friday deal gives new customers 5GB bonus data with activations

The deal is available until December 2nd

Nov 25, 2019

11:19 AM EST

Public Mobile website

Public Mobile has revealed a new Black Friday deal offering a one-time bonus 5GB of data for new activations on plans that are $35 and higher.

The carrier says customers have to activate before December 2nd to claim the offer, which will be applied as an Add-On. Public Mobile says this offer is only available to new customers and is not stackable with any other promos, excluding a refer-a-friend bonus.

“From November 25 to December 2, customers that activate online or in-store will receive a one-time bonus 5GB of data,” the carrier said in a blog post. 

Customers can activate the offer online or in-store. You can order a SIM card online through Public Mobile or order one through Amazon. Eligible customers will be provided with the one-time additional 5GB of data within two days of the activation.

Public Mobile is also offering a Refer-a-Friend bonus of $20. New customers are eligible for this offer and can use the referral code to activate online or in-store.

Source: Public Mobile

