News

Roku unveils Black Friday discounts on select streaming devices

Plus get three months of CBS All Access for free with purchase of select Roku devices

Nov 26, 2019

5:35 PM EST

Roku is the latest to get in on the Black Friday deals with offers on some of its streaming hardware.

First up, the Roku Premiere, the company’s 4K HDR streaming box is available for $44.99 — a $5 discount compared to the normal price. Premiere comes with the ‘Simple remote’ as well as a premium HDMI cable and grants access to plenty of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+ and more.

Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is also on sale for $59.99 ($10 off). The small streaming device looks almost like a USB stick and plugs into the HDMI port on your TV. Streaming Stick+ offers up to 4K HDR streaming and comes with Roku’s ‘Voice remote’ so you can speak commands to your TV.

On top of this, customers who purchase a Roku player will get a bonus of three months of CBC All Access where they can stream Star Trek Discovery, The Good Fight and, coming soon, Picard.

You can learn more about Roku’s deals here.

