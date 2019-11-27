Telus Black Friday deals: $10 off select plans, iPhone, Galaxy devices on sale

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus is the latest Canadian carrier to unveil its Black Friday offers.
Live on the carrier’s website, you can find a wealth of deals and discounts. Plus, Telus hints at more to come on November 29th with some Black Friday door crashers.
Below are some of the best offers:
- Get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds when you activate or renew a Galaxy Note 10+ on Telus (until December 1st or while supplies last)
- $10 off Peace of Mind Connect Plus plan, now $90 for 20GB of high-speed data (speeds capped at up to 512Kbps over that)
- Save $100 when you shop online: get a $65 bill credit split over your first two months and Telus waives the $35 connection fee
When it comes to the devices themselves, things get a bit more complicated. Thanks to the launch of Telus’ Easy Payment financing options earlier this year, you can get any device for $0 upfront. With Black Friday, what actually changes is the amount you have to pay back in financing. Typically, you pay back the cost of the phone divided equally over 24 months, but with Black Friday, Telus has reduced what customers have to pay back on some devices.
When selecting a device and an Easy Payment financing option online, make sure to click the ‘See price breakdown’ to see exactly where you’re saving money. Below are some of the best smartphone deals available:
- Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB – $0 with $36.25 24-month Easy Payment (save $255)
- Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB – $0 with $30.42 24-month Easy Payment (save $561, online only)
- Apple iPhone XS 64GB – $0 with $20 24-month Easy Payment (save $564)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ $0 with $32.50 24-month Easy Payment (save $565, bonus gift available)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ – $0 with $35.42 24-month Easy Payment (save $615 with Bring-it-Back program)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 – $0 with $14.17 24-month Easy Payment (save $800 with Bring-it-Back program)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e – $0 with $20 24-month Easy Payment (save $645)
- Google Pixel 4 XL – $0 with $30 24-month Easy Payment (save $465)
- Huawei P30 Pro – $0 with $30 24-month Easy Payment (save $470)
Naturally, the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are available for $0 as well, but customers won’t get any savings beyond the standard Easy Payment offer.
You can check out all the Telus deals on the company’s website.
