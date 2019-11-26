Shaw-owned regional carrier Freedom Mobile has unveiled its Black Friday deals with a big emphasis on its ‘Absolute Zero’ offers.
Freedom positions its Absolute Zero deal as actually $0, unlike “the other guys” who charge you $0 upfront but make you pay for the device over time. Instead, the regional carrier says it charges $0 upfront, $0 extra per month and $0 extra after two years.
Below are some of its Absolute Zero Black Friday deals:
- Samsung Galaxy S10 – $0 on a $75+ per month plan (save up to $1,260)
- Apple iPhone XR – $0 on a $60+ per month plan (save up to $799)
- Apple iPhone 11 – $0 on a $90+ per month plan (save up to $979)
- Apple iPhone 8 – $0 on a $55+ per month plan (save up to $599)
- Samsung Galaxy A70 – $0 on a $60+ per month plan (save up to $600)
- LG G8 ThinQ – $0 on a $75+ per month plan (save up to $1,079)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e – $0 on a $75+ per month plan (save up to $1,020)
Freedom also has offers on some devices that don’t fall under the Absolute Zero monicker. Typically, these deals include a monthly tab customers will have to pay on top of the plan cost. Some of these are included below:
- iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max: $0 with a $15/$25 24-month tab on an $80+ per month plan (save up to $1,019/$919)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: $0 with a $24 24-month tab on a $75+ per month plan (save up to $884)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+: $0 with a $15 24-month tab on a $75+ per month plan (save up to $1,060)
- iPhone XS Max: $0 with a $29 24-month tab on a $75+ per month plan (save up to $823)
- Google Pixel 4: $0 with $15 24-month tab on a $60+ per month plan (save up to $639)
Freedom has other offers going on as well. For example, when you buy a Samsung phone with MyTab on a $60+ per month plan with a 24-month term, you’ll get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A with 4GB of data for $0 per month for 12 months. The offer is in-store only.
Additionally, the regional carrier recently slashed plan prices so you can get more data for less money.
You can see all of Freedom’s deals over on the carrier’s website.
