Virgin Mobile launches Black Friday deals with $0 phones and double data

Bell-owned flanker brand Virgin Mobile has launched its Black Friday deals, including discounts on phones and a double data promotion on select plans.
While the double data offer has been available for a little while now, the phone deals are new. Check them out below:
- Huawei P30 Lite – $0 on a 2-year Silver plan, comes with a $100 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy A50 – $0 on a 2-year Silver plan, comes with a $100 gift card
- Huawei P30 – $0 on a 2-year Gold plan, comes with free Huawei Freebuds Lite
- Samsung Galaxy A70 – $0 on a 2-year Gold plan, comes with a $200 gift card
- Apple iPhone 8 – $0 on a 2-year Gold plan, comes with a $150 gift card
- Apple iPhone XR – $0 on a 2-year Platinum plan, comes with a $150 gift card
- Google Pixel 4 – $0 on a 2-year Diamond plan
- Samsung Galaxy S10e – $0 on a 2-year Platinum plan, comes with a $125 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy S10 – $0 on a 2-year Diamond plan, comes with a $100 gift card
- iPhone XS – $0 on a 2-year Diamond Plus plan
Along with the discount on phones, customers can also take advantage of double data offerings on Virgin Mobile’s 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans. Below are the bring-your-own-device prices for the plans (prices increase accordingly for the Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Plus versions of the below plans):
- Unlimited minutes, 2GB of data – $45 (usually 1GB)
- Unlimited minutes, 4GB of data – $55 (usually 2GB)
- Unlimited minutes, 6GB of data – $60 (usually 3GB)
- Unlimited minutes, 8GB of data – $65 (usually 4GB)
Of course, there are other plans as well, but they are just the standard offering. All the plans include unlimited texting as well.
You can learn more about Virgin Mobile’s Black Friday deals here. Offers run until December 2nd.
