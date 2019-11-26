PREVIOUS|
News

Bell launches Black Friday offers with deals on iPhone, Galaxy devices and more

Customers can also get free Huawei FreeBuds Lite or save on Samsung Galaxy Watches

Nov 26, 2019

11:02 AM EST

0 comments

Bell Black Friday

It’s that special time of the year when the Canadian carriers launch their Black Friday deals.

Montreal-based national telecom Bell launched its Black Friday offers on its website with plenty of exceptional deals on the latest smartphones.

Below we’ve got a list of some of the hottest offers available:

  • iPhone 11 Pro – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $45.21 on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month with Device Return Option (DRO)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $25.83 ($54.17 before discount) on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month with DRO
  • iPhone 11 Pro – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $32.30 on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month with DRO
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $35.42  ($61.05 before discount) on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month with DRO
  • iPhone XR – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $20 ($34.17 before discount) on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month
  • Huawei P30 Pro – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $30 ($50 before discount) on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $47.30 on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month with DRO
  • Google Pixel 4 – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $24.80 ($48.75 before discount) on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month

Along with deals on phones, Bell has some other offers going on as well. For example, it’s offering a family deal of 40GB of shareable data for $67.50 per person (with a family of four) when you bring your own devices (BYOD).

Further, if you go into a Bell store, you can get a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds Lite ($169.99 value) with the purchase of a Huawei P30 or P30 Pro.

On top of that, Bell is offering up to $150 off Samsung Galaxy Watches in-store.

Bell’s deals will run until December 2nd.

To see all the details, check out Bell’s website.

Related Articles

News

Nov 25, 2019

4:47 PM EST

LIFX launches Black Friday deals with crazy bundles and more

News

Nov 25, 2019

4:34 PM EST

HP Canada reveals current and upcoming Black Friday deals

News

Nov 25, 2019

3:03 PM EST

Big Three reduce Manitoba, Saskatchewan plan prices by $10 or more

News

Nov 13, 2019

12:41 PM EST

Bell files petition to Governor in Council to reverse CRTC wholesale rate decision

Comments