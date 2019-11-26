It’s that special time of the year when the Canadian carriers launch their Black Friday deals.
Montreal-based national telecom Bell launched its Black Friday offers on its website with plenty of exceptional deals on the latest smartphones.
Below we’ve got a list of some of the hottest offers available:
- iPhone 11 Pro – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $45.21 on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month with Device Return Option (DRO)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $25.83 ($54.17 before discount) on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month with DRO
- iPhone 11 Pro – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $32.30 on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month with DRO
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $35.42 ($61.05 before discount) on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month with DRO
- iPhone XR – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $20 ($34.17 before discount) on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month
- Huawei P30 Pro – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $30 ($50 before discount) on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month
- iPhone 11 Pro Max – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $47.30 on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month with DRO
- Google Pixel 4 – $0 down, 24 monthly payments of $24.80 ($48.75 before discount) on a 2-year rate plan starting at $70 per month
Along with deals on phones, Bell has some other offers going on as well. For example, it’s offering a family deal of 40GB of shareable data for $67.50 per person (with a family of four) when you bring your own devices (BYOD).
Further, if you go into a Bell store, you can get a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds Lite ($169.99 value) with the purchase of a Huawei P30 or P30 Pro.
On top of that, Bell is offering up to $150 off Samsung Galaxy Watches in-store.
Bell’s deals will run until December 2nd.
To see all the details, check out Bell’s website.
Comments