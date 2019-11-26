Samsung’s Black Friday sale offers deals on phones, tablets and more

Black Friday is one of the biggest sales of the year, and Samsung is choosing to celebrate by offering deals on phones, tablets, smartwatches and more.
Before we start the list of deals, Samsung is offering a discount on its 10th Anniversary Premium Package. The package includes a Galaxy Note+, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch Active 2, Silicone Cover for the phone, and two watch straps for $1,799.99 CAD with the chance to finance. However, this deal is only available until November 30th. Regularly this is $2,189.95.
The rest of Samsung’s deals start today and end on December 2nd.
- Galaxy A50 — now $399, was $449.99
- Galaxy A20 — now $299.99, was $349.99
- 64GB Galaxy S10 — now $1059.99, was $1259.99
- 64GB Galaxy S9 — now $759.99, was $859.99
- Galaxy Tab A (2019, 8.0) — now $149.99, was $199.99
- 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 — now $699.99, was $899.99
- 256GB Galaxy Tab S6 — now $779.99, was $999.99
- 64GB Galaxy Tab S5e — now $499.99, was $549.99
- 128GB Galaxy Tab S5e — now $549.99, was $649.99
- 32GB Galaxy Tab A (2019, 10.1) — now $249.99, was $299.99
- 128GB Galaxy Tab A (2019, 10.1) — now $299.99, was $449.99
- 256GB Galaxy Tab S4 — now $699.99, was $949.99
- 44mm LTE Galaxy Watch Active 2 — now $529.99, was $599.99
- 40mm LTE Galaxy Watch Active 2 — now $499.99, was $569.99
- 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 — now $299.99, was $369.99
- 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 — now $329.99, was $399.99
- Galaxy Buds — now $179.99, was $199.99
- 42mm LTE Galaxy Watch — now $429.99, was $499.99
- 46mm LTE Galaxy Watch — now $459.99, was 539.99
- 55-inch RU7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD — now $649, was $999.99
- 65-inch RU 7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD — now $999.99, was $1399.99
- 65-inch 2019 Q900R QLED 8K Smart TV — now $4,499.98, was $5499.99
- 55-inch 2019 Q80R QLED 4K Smart TV — now $1699.98, was $2399.99
- There are a lot more deals on Samsung’s website, offering deals.
