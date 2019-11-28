PREVIOUS|
Rogers’ Black Friday Door Crasher gives free iPad and Sonos One with iPhone 11 purchase

Nov 28, 2019

9:07 PM EST

Rogers is offering a few door crasher deals that are only available in-store on November 29th.

Any iPhone 11 purchase gets customers a free 6th-generation iPad and a Sonos One speaker. This offer also applies to the iPhone 11 Pro on an Edge 40 tier with Upfront Edge, as well as the iPhone 11 Pro Max on an Edge 40 tier with Upfront Edge.

The deal requires a 2-year 20GB Rogers Infinite Plan in order to get the free iPad with a free 2-year tablet plan for 24 months.

Finally, customers in Quebec are eligible for a $200 credit on new activations and hardware upgrades on select plans online and in-store on November 29th.

Rogers says that both these offers are available in limited quantity and while supplies last. While the door crasher offer for the iPad is not available in Quebec, the free Sonos One is.

Rogers is also offering several other deals available here. For a full round-up of carrier Black Friday deals, follow this link.

