Here are Eastlink’s phone deals for Black Friday 2019

Buy the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen and get a LG Q70 for free

Nov 26, 2019

12:35 PM EST

Halifax-based regional carrier Eastlink has revealed its suite of Black Friday deals.

Most notably, Eastlink is offering a 5GB data plan for $50 CAD/month. More information can be found here.

Meanwhile, here are some of the most prominent phone-specific deals:

Eastlink’s full list of Black Friday deals can be found here.

