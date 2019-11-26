Here are Eastlink’s phone deals for Black Friday 2019

Halifax-based regional carrier Eastlink has revealed its suite of Black Friday deals.
Most notably, Eastlink is offering a 5GB data plan for $50 CAD/month. More information can be found here.
Meanwhile, here are some of the most prominent phone-specific deals:
- Buy One, Get One Free: Buy the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen and get a LG Q70 for free
- iPhone 8 Plus for $0 with easyTab ($25/month for 24 months)
- iPhone XR for $0 with easyTab (starting at $20/month for 24 months)
- iPhone 11 for $0 with easyTab (starting at $30/month for 24 months)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for $0 with easyTab ($50/month for 24 months)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e for $0 with easyTab ($20/month for 24 months)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $0 on an easyTab ($40/month for 24 months)
Eastlink’s full list of Black Friday deals can be found here.
Comments