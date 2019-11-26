Rogers Black Friday promo offers deals on Galaxy devices, iPhones and more

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is offering a variety of deals for Black Friday this year. The carrier’s sales start on November 26th and end on December 2nd.
You can head online and grab up to a $100 credit when activating or upgrading any smartphone on a two-year plan. To break it down, Rogers will take off a $65 bill credit and waive the $35 setup fee.
- The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now $0 down on an Edge 40 plan
- The iPhone 11 Pro is now $0 is now $0 down on an Edge 40 or Edge 30 Tab with Upfront Edge
- The iPhone 11 is $0 on Edge 40 plans
- The Samsung Galaxy S10 is $0 on Edge 20 plans
- The Samsung Galaxy S10e is $0 on Edge 20 plans
I’ve also noted that there is a special offer that gets customers an additional credit for 24 months if you decide to go down the Edge financing route. However, the amount off depends on the device you pick, and it’s unclear if this is part of the Black Friday deals.
Select Android devices like the Pixel 4 XL are $0 on select two-year Rogers Infinite plans. Additionally, you can get $0 down on a Samsung Tab A 8.0 or a Huawei MediaPad T5 when you add a 2-year tablet plan for $15 per month to a Rogers Infinite plan.
You can also get a $100 credit to Amazon’s electronics category with free installation when you upgrade to an Ignite Bundle online. This deal is available for existing customers only.
If you bring your own devices and get two lines with 20GB of max speed data to share with a Rogers Infinite plan, you can get each line for $70 per month.
And lastly, there’s also an iPhone 11, iPad 7, and Apple Watch Series 5 each for $0 down, 0% interest with Edge Financing, on a Rogers Infinite plan and connect them with the data.
Source: Rogers
Comments