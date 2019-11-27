PREVIOUS|
Koodo ‘Bright Friday’ sale offers discounts on Tab pricing and more

Koodo Early Bright Friday deals start today

Koodo website on iPhone

Similar to the many other carriers in Canada, Koodo is celebrating Black Friday by offering a variety of deals; however, the Telus sub-brand is calling its promotion ‘Bright Friday.’

Koodo’s website mentions that these are ‘Early Bright Friday’ deals, which insinuates that more deals are to come, though that’s unclear. Koodo’s website doesn’t mention when the promotion will end, so we’ve reached out to Koodo for more information.

Here are some of the phone-plan deals available at Koodo in Canadian pricing.

  • LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen: now $0 on a two-year Tab Extra Large plan, was $400
  • iPhone 8: now $0 on a two-year Tab Medium Plan with a $150 Visa gift card, was $255
  • Motorola One Vision: now $0 on a two-year Tab Small plan with $100 Visa gift card, was $120
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e: now $0 on a tw0-year Tab Large plan with up to $125 bill credit, was $560
  • Huawei P30 Pro: now $0 on a two-year Tab Extra Large plan with FreeBuds Lite, was $310
  • iPhone XR: now $0 on a two-year Large plan with $150 Visa gift card, was $200
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: now $200 on a two-year  Tab XXL plan, was $500
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+: now $0 on a two-year Tab XXL plan, was $590
  • Samsung Galaxy S10: now $0 on a two-year Tab Extra Large plan with up to $100 bill credit, was $800
  • Google Pixel 4 XL: now $0 on a two-year Tab Extra Large plan, was $390

There’s also an online exclusive, which offers 12 months of Amazon Prime for free. Additionally, Koodo has also waived the connection fee.

There are even more deals on Koodo’s website, here.

