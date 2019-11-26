SaskTel is all in on Black Friday deals

SaskTel has released its Black Friday deals, including a $200 signup bonus for new wireless customers and a $90 phone plan with unlimited data.
Mobile deals
The signup bonus is the best deal since it helps make any phone more affordable. The only downside is that it’s only applicable to new subscribers.
You also need to sign up for a two-year contract with voice and data services to take advantage of the offer.
In addition to this signup bonus, subscribers that buy either a Samsung S10, S10e, S10+ or Note 10+ will get a free pair of Galaxy Buds wireless headphones. If you opt for a new Huawei P30 or P30 Pro, you’ll also get a free pair of Huawei Freebuds Lite wireless headphones.
On its Black Friday deal page, the carrier also highlights its VIP 90 plan. This plan includes unlimited texting and calling, plus unlimited data. Like many other carriers, the data is throttled after 15GB is used, but SaksTel says that it’s throttled speeds are four times faster than its competitors.
This plan costs $90 and is only available to people who also subscribe to select SaskTel Internet and maxTV services.
Phone accessory deals
If you’re looking to buy phone accessories there are also a few deals in that domain. Notably, you get varying discounts depending on how many regular priced items you buy. One item gets 10 percent off, two items get 20 percent off and three get 30 percent off.
On top of this, the JBL FLIP 4 Bluetooth speaker and the JBL Tune 120TWS Truly Wireless In-ear Headphones are on sale for $79.95.
Home internet deals
Most of SaskTel’s home internet plans are discounted for Black Friday, but you need to make sure you hop onto a two-year plan. To sweeten the pot the provider is also offering users their first month free.
The plans are as follows:
- 25Mbps down – 2Mbps up – unlimited usage – $49.95 for the first year. $69.95 after that
- 50Mbps down – 10Mbps up – unlimited usage – $64.95 for the first year. $79.95 after that
Notably, both of these plans are slightly cheaper for the first year without a contract, then after the first year, they become more expensive.
Therefore, it might be in your best interest to get the no-contract price and hope to find a better deal next Black Friday.
Source: SaskTel
