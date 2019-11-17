Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Motorola Razr Hands-on: Hanging up never felt so good
- CRTC accepting second round of applications for Broadband Fund
- 5G to significantly benefit rural and urban communities in Canada: report
- 15 hours with Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro: The scissor switch keyboard is here
- Next Canada-wide emergency alert test to happen November 27
- Rogers makes $16.5 million investment to improve connectivity in Kelowna, B.C.
- Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available in Canada
- Loblaws to enhance PC Express using new technology
- Telus invests $500,000 to bring wireless service to First Nation’s community in B.C.
- Disney+ now available in Canada — here’s everything you need to know
- Montreal transit begins testing all-electric long-range bus
- OPP warn customers of fraudsters using SIM swapping
- Here are all the games hitting Google Stadia at launch
- ‘Google for Small Business’ launches in Canada
