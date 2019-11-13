Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available in Canada

After what feels like endless rumours, Apple has officially launched the subtly redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Along with a redesigned keyboard that features scissor switches, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro includes a physical ‘Escape’ key, minimized bezels as well as audio and thermal improvements. It’s unclear when Apple plans to bring these often-requested design changes to the rest of the MacBook lineup.
Despite several attempts to fix the ‘Butterfly’ keyboard’s concerns, Apple never solved its reliability issues. It seems the company has plans to eventually ditch the design altogether, though for the time being, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air still feature Apple’s third-generation Butterfly mechanism
Other changes include reducing the 15-inch MacBook Pro’s bezels by 25 percent on the top and 34 percent on the side, resulting in this new 16-inch model.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro features Intel’s latest hexa-core Core i7 and octa-core i9 processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 5.0GHz, resulting in what Apple says is performance faster than the highest-end quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro.
Regarding graphics cards, the laptop features AMD’s Radeon Pro 5000M series with a configuration that allows for up to 8GB of VRAM. There are also new 64GB DDR4 and 8TB storage options. Apple claims that the new 16-inch Pro is the only laptop to offer an internal 8TB storage option, a first for a laptop.
For more on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, check out my hands-on with the new laptop.
The new 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,999 CAD and is available now on apple.com. The Cupertino, California-based company says the new laptop will be available in Apple Stores later this week.
