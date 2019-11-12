Next Canada-wide emergency alert test to happen November 27

Canada’s Alert Ready Emergency Alert System will run another test on November 27th. The test will happen across Canada at different times in each province.
The test alert will come via TV, radio and wireless devices. It’s worth noting, however, that not all Canadians will receive an alert on their device due to compatibility, network connection, software or settings.
Tests will occur in the following provinces and territories on November 27th:
- Alberta – 1:55pm MST
- British Columbia – 1:55pm PST
- Newfoundland & Labrador – 10:55am NST
- Manitoba – 1:55pm CST
- New Brunswick 10:55am AST
- Northwest Territories – 9:55am MST
- Nova Scotia – 1:55pm AST
- Nunavut – 1:55pm EST
- Ontario – 2:55pm EST
- Prince Edward Island – 12:55pm AST
- Quebec – 1:55pm EST
- Saskatchewan – 1:55pm CST
- Yukon – 1:55pm PST
Alert Ready is a service that delivers alerts regarding a variety of situations. The service can help save lives by informing people of what’s happening.
Recent alerts in Ontario were met with outcry from residents, who called 9-1-1 to protest and complain. Most of the alerts were late-night Amber Alerts. Some of the alerts aided in finding the missing children, but Ontarians still complained and tied up emergency resources to do so. One Ontario man was charged with mischief, while others started a petition to fine those who misused 9-1-1 to complain about the alerts.
The last emergency alert test happened in May. The CRTC now mandates that carriers test emergency alerts twice per year.
You can learn more about upcoming alert tests here.
