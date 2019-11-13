Rogers announced that it is making a $16.5 million investment to improve connectivity in West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation’s community in British Columbia.
The investment includes the construction of new towers and major upgrades to existing cell sites. Rogers predicts that construction will be completed in early 2020.
The enhancements aim to deliver significant improvements to coverage, reliability and data capacity for both Rogers and Fido customers. It also seeks to set the foundation for 5G in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation.
Included in the investment is 600MHz spectrum that Rogers purchased in the federal government’s spectrum auction this year. The carrier says the spectrum is crucial to the deployment of 5G in the near future.
“These investments not only connect customers across Kelowna, West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation to the moments that matter most, they also prepare our network for tomorrow,” said Rick Sellers, president Rogers’ B.C. region, in a press release.
Rogers also recently announced a B.C. customer solution centre coming to the Landmark District of Kelowna next year. The company says that the centre will add 350 jobs in the region.
Source: Rogers
