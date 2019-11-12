PREVIOUS
News

Telus invests $500,000 to bring wireless service to First Nation’s community in B.C.

The Ahousaht community will be receiving wireless service for the first time

Nov 12, 2019

2:30 PM EST

0 comments

Telus logo

Telus announced that it invested more than $500,000 to build a new cell site in Ahousaht, a First Nations community in Tofino, British Columbia.

Construction on the cell tower is almost complete and Telus expects the site to be live in December. The cell site will provide residents with Telus’ 4G LTE network.

The carrier says that it is the first provider to bring high-speed wireless voice, text and internet services to the community.

“We have been engaged with the community of Ahousaht First Nation for over a year to collaboratively determine the best way to bring wireless service to this remote area, recognizing how critical this service is to Ahousaht residents, said Shaye Draper, Telus’ general manager for Vancouver Island, in a press release.

This investment is part of the carrier’s commitment to invest $4.7 billion throughout British Columbia between 2017 and 2020.

Telus says that it serves 178 First Nations communities in British Columbia with wireless and broadband wireline technologies. It says that it has collaborated with 46 Indigenous Governments to bring services to their communities.

Source: Telus 

Related Articles

News

Nov 7, 2019

7:24 AM EST

Telus adds 111,000 mobile phone net additions in Q3 2019

News

Nov 7, 2019

11:59 AM EST

Telus to use ADT acquisition for cybersecurity protection when 5G arrives

News

Nov 6, 2019

9:16 AM EST

Telus completes acquisition of ADT Securities Services

Comments