Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [November 11 to 17]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, with other streaming services like Apple TV+ mentioned when relevant.
This week, a major new streaming service has debuted in Canada — Disney+. Therefore, new Disney+ content will be included in this column going forward as it gets added.
As in the past, this column will also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
Man in the High Castle (Season 4) [Prime Original]
In the fourth and final season of Man in the High Castle, The Resistance launches a full-blown rebellion against the Nazi forces.
Man in the High Castle was created by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files) and stars Alexa Davalos (Angel), Joel De La Fuente (Hemlock Grove) and Rufus Sewell (Eleventh Hour).
It’s worth noting that Season 4 filmed in Vancouver.
Amazon Prime Video Canada: November 15th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)
Genre: Alternate history, drama
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Man in the High Castle Season 4 here.
Rick and Morty (Season 4) [StackTV]
In the first episode of the fourth season of Adult Swim’s massively popular animated comedy, Rick and Morty find themselves trapped in an Edge of Tomorrow-inspired time loop.
Rick and Morty was created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Adventure Time) and features the voices of Roiland, Chris Parnell (Archer), Spencer Grammer (Greek) and Ottawa’s own Sarah Chalke (Roseanne).
Adult Swim/Amazon Prime Video Canada (via StackTV) release date: November 11th, 2019 at 11:30pm ET
Runtime: 10 episodes (first five between November and December, remaining five TBD)
Genre: Animated, comedy, sci-fi
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent
Stream Rick and Morty Season 4 here. Note that an $11.99 CAD/month StackTV subscription is required.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $79/year in Canada.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Ray Donovan (Season 7)
In the series’ seventh season, Ray struggles to balance fixing for old and new clients while sorting out his own personal demons.
Ray Donovan was created by Ann Biderman (Southland) and stars Liev Schreiber (Scream) and Jon Voight (Ali).
Showtime/Craverelease date: November 17th, 2019 at 8pm ET
Genre: Crime drama
Runtime: TBD (around 45 to 60 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Ray Donovan Season 7 here.
They Shall Not Grow Old
A documentary chronicling the end of WWI using a variety of never-before-seen footage.
Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings) directed the film.
Original theatrical release date: December 17th, 2018
Crave release date: November 11th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream They Shall Not Grow Old here.
Very Ralph
A documentary about the rise of the Ralph Lauren fashion label.
The film was directed by Susan Lacy (Jane Fonda in Five Acts).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: November 12th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Very Ralph here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here. A regular Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
Disney+
After many months of buildup, Disney+ is now available in Canada. The video streaming service serves as a (mostly) one-stop-shop for all things Disney by offering all kinds of content from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
In Canada, Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year.
There are a variety of older and original programs on the service, but here are some of the most notable:
The Mandalorian [Disney+ Original]
Set five years after Return of the Jedi, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series follows a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of New Republic.
The Mandalorian was created by Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal (Narcos), Carl Weathers (Rocky), Werner Herzog (Nosferatu the Vampyre), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad).
Disney+ release date: November 12th, 2019 (first episode, new episodes weekly)
Genre: Sci-fi
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 35 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent
Stream The Mandalorian here.
Marvel’s Hero Project [Disney+ Original]
Inspired by Marvel superheroes, this documentary explores the heroic acts of real-life children and rewards them by giving them their very own Marvel comic book.
Disney+ release date: November 12th, 2019 (first episode, new episodes weekly)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: TBD
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent
The Lady and the Tramp [Disney+ Original]
This live-action remake of the 1955 animated classic retells the story of an upper-class Cocker Spaniel that falls in love with a stray Schnauzer.
The Lady and the Tramp was directed by Charlie Bean (The Lego Ninjago Movie) and features the voices of Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Sam Elliott (A Star is Born) and Janella Monáe (Hidden Figures).
Disney+ release date: November 12th, 2019
Genre: Musical romance
Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 61 percent
Stream Lady and the Tramp here.
The World According to Jeff Goldblum [Disney+ Original]
Actor Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park) travels the U.S. to explore various things that people love.
Disney+ release date: November 12th, 2019 (first episode, new episodes weekly)
Genre: Musical romance
Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 61 percent
The Simpsons (30 seasons)
One of Disney+’s main selling points is the fact that the service has all thirty complete seasons of The Simpsons available for streaming at launch.
Just note that Disney+’s aspect ratio takes hides some of the series’ visual gags and the service is missing the Michael Jackson-centric episode from the third season.
Original TV broadcast run: 1987 to 2019
Disney+ release date: November 12th, 2019
Genre: Animated sitcom
Runtime: 661 episodes (approximately 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent (average across all seasons)
Stream all thirty seasons of The Simpsons here.
Of course, this isn’t the only content available at launch. A full list of what’s on Disney+ can be found here.
Netflix
The Crown S3 [Netflix Original]
In its third season, The Crown follows Queen Elizabeth II (The Favourite‘s Olivia Colman) from her wedding in 1947 to the present day.
The series was created by Peter Morgan (Rush) and co-stars Tobias Menzies (Outlander) and Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech)
Netflix Canada release date: November 17th, 2019
Genre: Historical drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Stream The Crown Season 3 here.
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry [Netflix Original]
This docuseries takes a look at singer-songwriter Charli XCX’s (“I Love It”) all-girl punk band, Nasty Cherry.
Netflix Canada release date: November 12th, 2019
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime:
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry here.
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago [Netflix Original]
Comedian Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm) celebrates 37 years of stand-up with jokes about success, loss and food addiction.
Netflix Canada release date: November 15th, 2019
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Runtime: 58 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago here.
Klaus [Netflix Original]
A selfish postman and reclusive toymaker strike up an unlikely friendship.
Klaus was directed by Sergio Pablos (Despicable Me) and features the voices of Jason Schwartzman (The Grand Budapest Hotel), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Joan Cusack (Toy Story 3).
Netflix Canada release date: November 15th, 2019
Genre: Animated comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent
Stream Klaus here.
The Toys That Made Us (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
We’ll see you tomorrow with NEW EPISODES!!!! Binge out with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, My Little Pony, Wrestling Figures and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers!! What episode are you most excited for?!? #TheToysThatMadeUs pic.twitter.com/HpFN9NrlYx
— Toys That Made Us (@toysthatmadeus) November 15, 2019
This season of Netflix’s docuseries looks at Power Rangers, My Little Pony, wrestling and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Netflix Canada release date: November 15th, 2019
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Four episodes (about 45 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Toys That Made Us‘ third season here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here. A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
Have you signed up for Disney+ this week? What are you looking forward to streaming from the service? Let us know in the comments!
Image credit: Lucasfilm
