Here are all the games hitting Google Stadia at launch

Google has confirmed the full launch lineup for its Stadia game streaming service.
When Stadia launches on November 19th, players can stream the following games:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- Gylt (Stadia exclusive)
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Samurai Showdown
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Other games hitting Stadia this year include Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Final Fantasy XV, NBA 2K20, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.
Meanwhile, 2020 games include Watch Dogs: Legion, Marvel’s The Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom: Eternal.
Games can be browsed and purchased in the Google Stadia mobile app, which is currently only on the Play Store but coming to iOS eventually.
At launch, the only way to play Stadia is with the Premiere Edition, which is available at the Google Store for $169 CAD. The bundle includes a three-month subscription to Stadia Pro, which includes 4K support, discounts and free games like Destiny 2: The Collection, a Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra.
Source: Google
Comments