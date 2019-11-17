Microsoft to shut down Cortana app for iOS and Android

Microsoft says it is discontinuing its Cortana mobile app for iOS and Android in a number of countries, including Canada.
The virtual assistant app will no longer have support starting January 31st. The lists and reminders that users have created can still be accessible through Cortana on Windows.
The reminders and lists will also be automatically synched to the Microsoft To Do app, which can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android.
“To make your personal digital assistant as helpful as possible, we’re integrating Cortana into your Microsoft 365 productivity apps. As part of this evolution, on January 31st, 2020, we’re ending support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.
The tech giant says that it sees Cortana as a helper specific to Office 365, which is the subscription-based version of Microsoft’s productivity suite.
Other countries that will also lose support for the app include China, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and Australia. Microsoft has not stated what it plans to do with the app in the rest of the world.
After January 31st, Microsoft plans to release an updated version of Microsoft Launcher with Cortana removed.
