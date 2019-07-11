Alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 press render surfaces online

A reported press render of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has surfaced online.
The image indicates that the Watch Active 2 is similar to the recently released Galaxy Watch Active and will lack a rotating bezel. According to the pictures, the watch will feature a circular power/home button and a rectangular back button.
Additional rumours suggest the Watch Active 2 will reportedly come in two models: one that’s LTE-enabled, and another that only uses Wi-Fi. The leak suggests the LTE model will feature a 340mAh battery, while the other version will use a 237mAh battery.
Further, this time around, they’ll come in different sizes, 40mm and 44mm as well as running Samsung’s One UI.
The smartwatch does sport a red circle around the home/power button, although it’s unclear why that is. The press render also doesn’t reveal anything about the watch.
It’s unclear when this smartwatch would launch. Samsung only launched the Galaxy Watch Active in February. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Watch 2 will launch alongside the Note 10 and not the Watch Active 2.
Source: Android Headlines, SamMobile
