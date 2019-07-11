News
Google redesigns News tab in desktop Search

The update is rolling out over the next few weeks

Jul 11, 2019

6:20 PM EDT

If you’re a fan of the Google News app then you’re in luck because the Mountain View tech giant is bringing that design layout to the News tab in Google Search.

The update is rolling out over the next couple of weeks, but so far, none of the MobileSyrup staff has it. Google did share a tweet that has a small GIF showing off the new look so we do know what it looks like.

The new update looks a lot like the design of both the web and mobile version of Google News, but it’s now embedded into Search so you don’t have to open up a separate app to get a closer look at the news.

Source: Google News 

