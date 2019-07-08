News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 and Galaxy Tab S5 to launch in Q3 [rumour]

Jul 8, 2019

6:31 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Watch 2 and Galaxy Tab S5 in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019.

CashKaro leaked the 2018-2019 launch schedules for Samsung’s wearables and tablets.

Reportedly, Samsung will launch two versions of the Galaxy Watch 2, a 40mm variant and a 44mm option — compared last years 44mm and 46mm versions.

The Tab S5 is also to launch in Q3 of 2019. The Tab S5 is the successor to the Tab S4, a tablet with an attachable keyboard allowing it to function as a laptop.

The schedule also mentioned that Samsung would launch the Galaxy Book 3 Qualcomm-powered 2-in-1 and the Tab Active 3 rugged tablet.

With a Q3 launch, it’s likely the Tab S5, and Galaxy Watch 2 will launch alongside or slightly before the Galaxy Note 10, similar to last year.

Source: CashKaro Via: Android Central 

Related Articles

News

Jul 8, 2019

7:16 PM EDT

Elon Musk teases possible Starship presentation in late July

News

Jul 8, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

OnePlus launches OxygenOS version 9.5.9 for OnePlus 7 Pro

News

Jul 8, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

YouTuber breaks world electric car record by driving Tesla Model 3 for 2,781km in 24 hours

News

Jul 8, 2019

6:39 PM EDT

Apple’s new ‘Nap’ TV commercial says that Face ID is easier to use than Touch ID

Comments