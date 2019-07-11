Leaked screen protector suggests the Huawei Mate 30 Pro might have a waterfall display

It seems that the upcoming Huawei flagship may have a so-called “waterfall” display design, according to a leaked screen protector on Slashleaks.
Compared to the conventional curved screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Galaxy S10+, a waterfall display is a fancy term for a curved screen that stretches closer to the bottom edges of the phone’s body, creating the illusion of a waterfall. Generally speaking, only flexible AMOLED panels can achieve such geometry.
The leaked protector also corroborates an earlier rumour from popular tipster Ice Universe that the Mate 30 Pro would become the first to feature a distinctive curved display never seen on the market. The whistleblower also told his Weibo followers that fellow major Chinese smartphone OEM Vivo would follow suit.
It was previously reported that the Galaxy A90 may come with a waterfall display. However, Samsung has allegedly abandoned the plan, leaving its AMOLED display clients the opportunity to debut the new design.
Aside from providing a potentially striking look, a screen with extreme curvature could also present a challenge for the palm rejection algorithm, as well as drop resistance. After all, no one likes to see a smashed screen on an expensive flagship.
Source: Slashleaks
