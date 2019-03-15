The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is now available in Canada.
The recently announced wearable is available at Samsung Experience Stores and online through Samsung Canada’s website for $299.99 CAD. The watch is also available at Best Buy locations, The Source and is coming to Staples as well.
The watch is available in ‘Rose Gold,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Black’ and ‘Sea Green.’
Samsung’s new smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS and features a slim profile, especially in comparison to the previous Galaxy Watch. It also lacks its predecessor’s rotating bezel, a feature that has been available in Gear smartwatches since the Gear S2.
The Galaxy Watch Active features 60,000 watch faces, 5ATM water and dust resistance, as well as a 1.1-inch always-on display with a 360 x 360-pixel resolution, 4GB of storage, a 230mAh battery, an Exynos 9110 processor, 768MB of RAM and NFC.
The smartwatch can also monitor sleep, heart rate, count steps and features built-in GPS.
