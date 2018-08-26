News
PREVIOUS|

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Aug 26, 2018

7:39 AM EDT

0 comments

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Android’s best [Read here]
  • Fitbit’s new Charge 3 includes touchscreen, water-resistance and smartwatch-like features [Read here]
  • Canadians don’t think Aeroplan is worth collecting according to Drop [Read here]
  • Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing reveals lime-green power button and wireless charging [Read here]
  • Back to School Guide [Read here]

    • Telus launches LivingWell medical alert devices for elderly Canadians [Read here]

  • Loop Earbuds Review: A solid, truly-wireless experience for under $150 [Read here]
  • 26 cannabis producers partnered with Ontario to prepare for legalization [Read here]
  • Toronto Public Library becomes first library ever to lend 20 million e-books [Read here]
  • Air Canada, TD Bank, CIBC, Visa reach $2.35 billion agreement to acquire Aeroplan [Read here]
  • Bell’s new Gigabit Fibe 1.5 internet plan promises 1.5Gbps download speeds [Read here]
  • Freedom rolling out VoLTE to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ [Read here]

Related Articles

News

Aug 24, 2018

5:06 PM EDT

National Car Rental launches ‘Rent Rent Reward’ promo in Canada

News

Aug 23, 2018

9:09 PM EDT

Best Buy and EB Games to sell PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition console in Canada [Update]

News

Aug 23, 2018

2:56 PM EDT

Toronto-based Aiselabs signs pre-partnership agreement with Huawei

Comments