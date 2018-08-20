Freedom rolling out VoLTE to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Canadian regional carrier Freedom Mobile used an August 20th, 2018 tweet to announce that voice over LTE (VoLTE) service is now rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices.
According to the same tweet, VoLTE support for “more devices,” including this year’s Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones, is coming soon.
VoLTE is now rolling out to @SamsungCanada #GalaxyS8 and #GalaxyS8Plus devices. Details: https://t.co/NioKRsMtOn
More devices (including the S9 & S9+) coming soon…💃🕺
— Freedom Mobile (@FreedomMobile) August 20, 2018
Freedom launched its VoLTE network earlier this month, announcing support for LG’s G6 and G7 ThinQ devices at the same time.
Freedom Mobile has an entire support page dedicated to setting up VoLTE on compatible devices.
Enabling VoLTE is as simple as navigating to your device’s settings app, searching for VoLTE, and checking to make sure that the VoLTE toggle is activated.
Freedom also recommends manually restarting devices after enabling VoLTE.
As the name implies, VoLTE enables devices to field calls using LTE networks, rather than traditional 3G networks.
Source: Freedom Mobile Twitter
Comments