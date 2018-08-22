Telus launches LivingWell medical alert devices for elderly Canadians

Telus has announced the launched of ‘LivingWell Companion,’ a series of medical alert devices to assist elderly Canadians with their healthcare.
The devices, which are currently only available in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, are offered in two variations in either pendant or wearable device form.
A LivingWell Home device will provide users with 24/7 access to a trained operator and support fall detection. Telus will include professional installation at no additional charge. The Home starts at $20 CAD/month.
The LivingWell Go, meanwhile, features built-in GPS tracking, live two-way voice chat and automatic fall detection. The device can used indoor and outdoor spaces with cellular coverage. The Go begins at $45/month.
Telus says there are no upfront equipment costs, contracts, installation or support fees for the LivingWell Companion devices. The company is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee.
Source: Telus
