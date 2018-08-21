26 cannabis producers partnered with Ontario to prepare for legalization

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) has initiated supply agreements with 26 licenced marijuana producers to get ready for legalization in the fall.
The OCS will be Ontario’s only legal retailer for recreational marijuana starting on October 17th. Once the store is up and running Canadians that are 19 and over will be able to buy legal cannabis online.
“These agreements will allow us to safely and securely provide a broad variety of cannabis products to adult customers when online sales begin,” said Patrick Ford, the president and COO of the Ontario Cannabis Stores.
The supply agreements are all with producers authorized by Health Canada, and the OCS claims it will have a whole range of cannabis products and size formats ready now that the deals are made. The OCS is looking to stock cannabis flowers, as well as cannabis oil and seeds. It’s also looking to sell an array of marijuana accessories to customers.
After the store gets its online sales up and running, its next goal is to establish a wholesale distribution network to supply the drug to private stores once that becomes legal.
The 26 licensed producers
- 7ACRES/The Supreme Cannabis Company
- AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
- Beleave Kannabis Corp.
- Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd.
- CannTrust Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- Emblem Cannabis Corporation
- HEXO Operations Inc.
- Hiku Brands Company Ltd.
- Maricann Inc.
- MedReleaf Corp.
- Natural MedCo Ltd.
- Northern Green Canada Inc.
- Organigram Inc.
- Peace Naturals Project Inc.
- Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc.
- RedeCan Pharm
- Solace Health Inc.
- Starseed Medicinal Inc.
- THC BioMed Ltd.
- The Flowr Group Okanagan Inc.
- Tilray Canada Ltd.
- Up Cannabis Inc.
- VIVO Cannabis Inc.
Source: The Ontario Cannabis Store
