Back to School Guide [2018 Edition]

Surface Full-sized keyboard

Microsoft’s high-end keyboard is named after the company’s Surface line of products, and it’s about as good as it gets.

That said, if you’re the type of person who doesn’t enjoy chiclet keyboards, this isn't the peripheral for you. For the rest of us, this is keyboard heaven. Each key is responsive, spaced well and the key-press feedback is reminiscent of the MacBook Air’s legendary keyboard.The Keyboard is a little pricey at $129 CAD, but the experience is worth that price tag. Students can even grab the keyboard for the slightly reduced price of $116 CAD.