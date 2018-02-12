Here are the Samsung Galaxy S9, HTC U12 and Huawei leaks from last week

From Samsung to HTC, a number of leaks surfaced last week in the smartphone world. Here’s a breakdown of everything, including leaked patents, rumours, and tweets from the prolific leaker Evan Blass.
Note that these leaks encompass news ranging from Saturday, February 3rd to Friday, February 9th.
Samsung
Since Samsung is the top selling phone manufacturer in the world, it’s only right that the South Korean company kicks off our list this week. With Samsung unveiling the Galaxy S9 on February 25th it’s inevitable that there will be tons of leaks about the upcoming handset.
First up, Blass leaked that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will come out in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple. Blass then revealed two renderings of the Galaxy handsets. First he showed off an S9 in Lilac Purple and then the Coral Blue a couple of days later. Blass also tweeted saying that the Galaxy S9’s front facing camera is capable of shooting animated avatars similar to the iPhone X’s Animoji.
Another Samsung leak involves the name of the company’s upcoming devices. Rumours claim that the Galaxy S9 is the last time Samsung will use its long-running S-branding. Next year instead of the Galaxy S10, Samsung’s flagship smartphone will be called the Galaxy X. However, the leak goes against previous rumours related to the foldable Samsung smartphone, which is also supposed to go by the name Galaxy X.
Another Samsung Galaxy S9 leak points to the handset costing 100 Great British Pounds (GBP) more than last year’s model. Assuming the Korean company will inflate the price of the devices worldwide, the Galaxy S9 would cost $1207 and the Galaxy S9+ would be $1287 in Canada.
VentureBeat writer Blass has also leaked the Samsung DeX Pad. With the Galaxy S9, the user situates the phone on the flat DeX Pad and then doubles as either a touchpad or a virtual keyboard
Apple
An Apple patent published indicates that the company is currently working on a stylus that’ll work on any surface and even in the air. According to the filing, the pen is capable of drawing 3D text and drawings as well.
LG
Rumour has it LG will unveil a new handset at Mobile World Congress, with rumours pointing to the South Korean company revealing the LG V30s. The handset looks the same as last year’s V30, though it comes with a new AI-focused camera as well as 256GB of expanded storage. Additionally it’s possible the handset will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845, however, as of right now it’s unclear.
HTC
The HTC U12 was seen at the inaugural meeting of the Taiwan 5G Industry Alliance. The company brought its device to the event to show off gigabit LTE speeds using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset.
Leaks related to an HTC smartphone codenamed the HTC Breeze have started to appear. The HTC Breeze is tipped to feature a 5.5-inch display, an 18:9 aspect ratio, 2,730mAh and more. It’s likely the handset will not come out in Canada.
Huawei
An FCC listing reveals that Huawei’s P20 Lite will feature a notch similar to Apple’s iPhone X. Further, documents reveal the device features a 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution and a somewhat odd 19:9 aspect ratio.
Huawei’s P20 invites indicate that the phone will likely host a triple-lens rear camera setup. “See Mooore With AI,” reads the invite, pointing to the P20’s camera capabilities with the Kirin 970’s neural processing unit.
