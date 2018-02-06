News
Samsung Galaxy S9 to reportedly cost more than $1200 Canadian

Feb 6, 2018

3:41 PM EST

22 comments

Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked render

Samsung will reveal its premium smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on February 25th at the company’s Unpacked event at MWC in Barcelona. According to an unnamed source who spoke to TechRadar, the device will cost £100 ($173 CAD) more than last year’s Galaxy S8. The publication says the source works in the UK mobile phone deals industry.

Last year, Samsung priced the Galaxy S8 at $1034.99 CAD outright, while the Galaxy S8+ had a $1114.99 price tag. Assuming the Korean company will inflate the price of the devices worldwide, the Galaxy S9 would cost $1207 and the Galaxy S9+ will adopt a $1287 price tag in Canada.

“You can expect the S9 to cost £100 more than the Galaxy S8 when it was released last year,” said TechRadar’s exclusive source. “The truth is that last year’s massively inflated smartphone prices on handsets like the S8, Note 8 and iPhone X have shown that there are plenty of people out there willing to pay these higher prices.”

Smartphones are only getting more and more expensive, however in comparison to last year’s devices, this new Galaxy S9’s price tag still isn’t unreasonable — well anything over a grand is considerably unreasonable. Comparing it to Apple, the iPhone X retailed for $1,349.99 outright for the 64GB model. Meanwhile the 256GB model featured a $1,569 a price tag. Samsung’s other premium smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8, at launch cost $1299, still a little over $10 more than the rumoured price for the Galaxy S9+.

While we can not confirm the validity of this source, looking at previous price jumps, it does look likely. When Samsung launched the Galaxy S7 the device retailed for $900 outright, while the Galaxy S7 edge had a $1000 price tag. Going even further back, the Galaxy S6 at launch cost $729 and the S6 edge $829 — and those were the prices for the 32GB S6 and S7 models.

It’s not unusual for Samsung, and other smartphone manufacturers, to raise the prices of their devices at least by $100, however, how high will they go?

Do you think the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be worth the 1200 plus-dollar price tag?

Source: TechRadar

Comments

  • “Samsung priced the Galaxy S8 at $1034.99 CAD outright, while the Galaxy S8 had a $1114.99 price tag.”

    I assume you mean the S8+ is the $1114.99 one.

  • nayab9

    Bold strategy; price out the lower markets – maybe they will offer something half decent in the mid-range?

  • John Lofwire

    its not even worth 1000$ no phone worth that end of the story.

    i will continue to give better options to my customers than those overpriced crap.

    • BG

      It’s worth whatever people are willing to pay, just like in any market. To me, no Tesla is worth $100K+. To some it is. We all value things differently. I would rather buy a premium phone than pay $5k for a one week cruise with nothing to show for it afterwards. Others would do the opposite.

      I think you see where I’m going with this. The smartphone market is full of less expensive options but there is plenty of demand for the cream of the crop.

    • John Lofwire

      Paying more if you are truly getting more is one thing.

      Paying more only for branding is another.

      Phone cost to build as well as developments increased far slower than the full price of the phone. Profit margin have exploded.

      So sorry but I disagree with you and will continue to give my clients the best option for the price and that mean recommending others brand.

    • BG

      We’ll have to agree to disagree but the fact is you ARE getting more. Samsung’s flagships have the best screen on the market, a patented iris scanner, one of (if not the best) the best cameras on the market, cutting edge SoC, IP68, wireless charging, etc. Apple’s flagship has 3D facial recognition hardware, fastest CPU on the planet in a mobile device, one of the best screens on the market, wireless charging, IP67, one of the best cameras, tightly integrated ecosystem and customer service that is second to none.

      All of the above are real tangible features you pay for. It’s not as simple as saying you’re paying “only for branding”. They do make huge profits, yes but when you’re at the top of the food chain, you can command higher prices and profit margins.

      What you recommend to your clients is your prerogative and if they are looking for good midrange phones, there are many other options. But those that are looking for cutting edge technology will likely be looking to Apple or Samsung AND be willing to pay for it.

    • John Lofwire

      Way to cherrypick.

      Let’s me play the same games.

      Apple has the highest % of software failure thanks to half baked software and planned obsolescence as proven not long ago it’s also has the highest rate of battery failures.

      Samsung device tend to slow down over time more than any others Android manufacturer and have the highest rate of hardware failures per device sold of any others Android and even iPhones.

      Best camera is easily the pixel 2 as proven by blind test as review alike.

      Here a simple comparison positive cherry picking.

      Essential phone offer the same horse power as note 8 with a better battery life, it’s also use higher quality material and will endure hit and drop much more, it’s also has more onboard memory as well as much fasters update. It’s also faster at every task because it’s use a lighter more fluid UI recharge much faster all of this for what almost 35% of the price.

      LGV30 have an almost as good camera for still and better for video with a better battery life with similar characteristics (waterproofing ect) for a lower price.(it’s still a tad overpriced)

      Stop cherry picking overpriced is overpriced.

    • somebody else

      Factory resets often bring android back up to speed. Most individuals forget to do that every few months or once a year. LOL. Then there’s iFixit.

    • BG

      Lol, ok, I’ll play.

      Do you have a source for your “highest rate” claims? Let’s assume that’s true. Apple and Samsung control the market and sell tens of millions of devices. By simple laws of probability, they are going to have a higher rate of failure because they have so many devices in people’s hands. However, if that were a widespread problem and people were dissatisfied, they wouldn’t be selling millions of devices.

      Planned obsolescence? Give me a break! Apple supports their devices with software updates for 4-5 years. Show me any android phone that can compare. Yes, they made a mistake with the secret throttling but they are still magnitudes better in terms of support for old devices than anyone else.

      Since you seem to be an Essential phone fan, you probably remember how overpriced it was at launch. With sales tanking, they were forced to come back to earth and drop the price to a reasonable level. The phone comes from a new start up company with an unproven track record. Camera was trash at launch until they finally tweaked the software to make it acceptable. It has no wireless charging, no water resistance and no iris/facial scanner. It’s missing a few essential features :). And good luck finding ANY parts if it needs repair (hint: there are none!). No one even knows if the company will survive and if there will be any further phones from them.

      As for LG, the V30 is a nice piece of kit but support is god awful. Software updates take forever, if at all. The company is rumoured to be rebranding their entire line because sales are just not good. The pricing is not that far off Apple and Samsung btw.

      I am not cherrypicking. I’m pointing out the special sauce that justifies premium pricing for the top dogs. Whether they are “overpriced” is an opinion we are not going to agree on so I’ll leave it at that.

  • Maxime Dubois Bergeron

    I really hope I can get it for 0$ by exchanging a current phone like I got my S7, 2 years ago.

  • h2oflyer

    Never… I’ll stay with my $650 Essential which just got the Feb security patch.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    My contract is up and I have been waiting for an S9 but I may have to pass on it if the price is too high.

    Not paying $500 on a 2 year like the iphone X.

    • somebody else

      Wait for the S10.

  • Anaron

    We won’t know if it’s worth it or not until after the device is in the hands of reviewers. I paid $1029 + tax for my iPhone 7 Plus 32GB and it was worth every cent. I wouldn’t mind paying a lot for quality hardware and software as well as good customer support. Let’s wait and see, then decide.

  • Jerry

    I thought the pricing on my Galaxy S8 plus was ridiculous at $1200(including tax). Now that I have owned it for 9 months and the amount I use it, I would pay that again. I came from a Galaxy S6 prior and it was a huge upgrade in my opinion.

  • Mike R

    And still no oreo update in the near future for these devices

  • Anonymous Agent

    Over $1200 for pretty much the exact same phone as the s8 and s8 plus without much change to make the price hike worth it hahahaha lmao lol. $1200 for a smartphone is getting pretty ridiculous if you ask me. The thing only actually costs $150 bucks in parts and $15 bucks to make from cheap Chinese slavery labor. I think these smartphone manufactures are starting to get overly greedy with their pricing.

  • hardy83

    I bet, like my S8, it’ll have a screen that’ll get scratched within a week, and screen burn-in before the years end because of terrible official cases.

  • Greg Joplin

    NO

  • somebody else

    Your best bet is to KEEP USING the device you have now. Check iFixit for ease of battery replacement/repair if you want or prefer to do things yourself. Perform factory resets (yes, that does fix android, however reloading of firmware is the final last resort if that doesn’t correct a persistent kernel panic) Save your money. Most smartphones, if not subject to physical damage/shock or moisture damage, can and will last 20+ years!

  • johny

    yes. camera is fantastic

  • Robosexual

    Yeah wtf man. No i wont spend money like this unless i want to keep my phone for 20+odd years and it better come with yearly upgrades for 15 years at minimum.

  • Robosexual

    I might as well start recommend the pixel 2 or 2 xl or dare i say it and i really hate to say this the essential phone.