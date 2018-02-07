Huawei has announced plans to unveil its latest round of smartphones during an event on March 27th in Paris, France. This will likely include what Huawei is rumoured to call its P20 family of devices.
The P20 family of handsets is speculated to include, the Huawei P20, P20 Plus and P20 Lite, similar to last year’s P10 lineup.
New Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification documents, first spotted by German website Mobielkopen, reveals that the mid-range P20 Lite will feature a notch similar to Apple’s iPhone X.
The device, which Huawei has codenamed internally as ‘Anna,’ features a length of 148mm, width of 70mm and is 157mm diagonally across.
This amounts to approximately a 5.8 to 6.0-inch display. Further, documents reveal the device features a 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution and a somewhat odd 19:9 aspect ratio. The device appears to also include a camera setup similar to the iPhone X’s. This means that, like Apple’s latest flagship, the P20 sports a dual camera sensor. Meanwhile other rumours point to the Huawei P20 and P20 Plus also including a triple lens setup.
Finally, the listing states that the device uses Android 8.0 Oreo in terms of software, along with a 2,900mAh battery.
Huawei will reveal more about its P20 family in March.
Source: FCC Via: Mobielkopen
