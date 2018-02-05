HTC U12 shows off 800Mbps download speeds and an 18:9 aspect ratio

HTC has shown off what leaker Evan Blass calls the HTC U12.
The device, seen at the inaugural meeting of the Taiwan 5G Industry Alliance, is the HTC Imagine, the Taiwanese company’s 2018 flagship smartphone. XDA Developer’s @iamaniff snapped photos of the device at the event.
Apparently this lightly obfuscated handset on display at a 5G industry event is none other than HTC Imagine, aka "U12," aka the company's next flagship. https://t.co/f89KjGjEyX
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 5, 2018
HTC evidently brought its device to the event to show off gigabit LTE speeds using what’s almost certainly Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. The 845, which has yet to release in a commercial handset, is capable of attaining near gigabit speeds in real-world conditions and up to 1.2Gbps theoretical speeds.
In images from the event, the HTC device shows impressive download speeds of near 809Mbps and upload speeds of 49.87mbps.
"HTC today (1/29) participated in the inaugural meeting of "Taiwan 5G Industry Alliance – Chunghwa Telecom Pilot Team," featuring Vive PRO, Vive Focus, unlisted VR devices from Taiwan and HTC phones that have not been released to the public" pic.twitter.com/dZaMBygO39
— #iamaniff (@iamaniff) January 30, 2018
The pictures show the device’s top and bottom bezels were covered, as well as its back, in order to hide specific details about the smartphone. But a later image shows off the bottom bezel without any home fingerprint sensor or capacitive overview and back buttons like the HTC U11. This means the handset likely uses a rear-facing fingerprint sensor similar to the HTC U11 Plus, a device that never made its way to Canada.
It’s also possible the HTC U12 uses an in-display fingerprint scanner similar to the Vivo X20 Plus.
The images further reveal a large display and an 18:9 aspect ratio.
HTC's got an upcoming 5.5" phone, Breeze (second time as HTC codename), that's mostly notable for pushing full screen, 18:9 aspect ratio down to entry level. Therefore specs are nothing special (Mediatek SoC, 2/16GB, 13/5MP, 2730mAh, etc), and it should be priced to reflect that.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 4, 2018
In other HTC news, Blass leaked details about another one of the company’s device. This device is a smaller 5.5-inch budget device. Similar to the HTC EYE that the company unveiled last month, it features an 18:9 aspect ratio. Other specs include a MediaTek processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, a 13-megapixel camera and another 5-megapixel shooter and a 2750mAh battery. HTC’s internal codename for this device is Breeze, according to Blass’ tweet.
The HTC U12 will likely make its way to Canada once again, online only, similar to the HTC U11. HTC revealed the U11 in May of 2017, so it’s possible the company will show off this device around the same time. The HTC Breeze, on the other hand, will most likely not make it to Canada.
It’s only February and we now know a little more about three of the six HTC smartphones the company has promised for 2018.
Source: Evan Blass
