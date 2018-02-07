News
Here’s the Samsung Galaxy S9+ in ‘Coral Blue’

Feb 7, 2018

2:05 PM EST

9 comments

Galaxy S9 in coral blue

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on February 25th in Barcelona, Spain.

While the company hasn’t officially revealed the two phones, it hasn’t stopped prolific leaker Evan Blass from unleashing an onslaught of leaks about the upcoming flagship smartphones. Today’s leak is mostly a continuation of the colour leak from this past Monday, where Blass unveiled the colours that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will feature, as well as a very detailed render of both devices in their ‘Lilac Purple’ colour.

Now Blass has shared the look of the ‘Coral Blue’ Galaxy S9+.

In another tweet Blass reveals “in selfie mode there are animated avatars kinda like animojis.”

He also shows the size of the bezels in another tweet.

Additionally the leaker says the ‘Lilac Purple’ variant in real life doesn’t appear as dark as it did in his previous tweet.

Samsung’s upcoming duo of devices will feature the Exynos 9810 in certain regions, while in others the S9 and S9+ are expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. Furthermore, rumours claim the S9 will use a single rear facing shooter with a variable aperture, which allows the camera to mechanically change between a f/1.5 aperture and a f/2.4 aperture. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S9+ will feature two shooters, one with a f/1.5 aperture and the other sensor will use a f/2.4 aperture.

While another leak suggests Samsung will price the S9 and S9+ higher than it did the S8 and S8+ at launch.

We’ll see whether Blass’ leaks are accurate in a few short weeks.

Source: Evan Blass

Comments

  • Rev0lver

    I can’t wait till they release it in In-Debt Red.

  • Rey

    “While another leak suggests Samsung will price the S9 and S9+ higher than it did the S8 and S8+ at launch.” << It will most definitely cost more than the s8/s8+.

    • basesloadedwalk

      Anything priced higher than an S8/S8+ is a hard pass for me. That was my limit as far as price goes, and I’m sticking to it hard. If anything, smartphone tech should be getting cheaper over time, and phone prices should follow suit. Emphasis on SHOULD.

  • Russ

    I miss the days when tech launches weren’t spoiled by leaks. Guys like Evan Blass have taken all of the fun and wonder out of the launch events. I know I can choose not to read the articles (and I started doing that this past year), but it’s hard to do when websites (not just Mobile Syrup) splash photos and headlines on their home pages.

    Even if I do read the articles, it just seems like we’ve given up the sense of wonder that used to surround product launches, when we’d get to learn about new technology from people who were excited about their companies’ efforts. Whether I like the products or not, it’s good to see people being rightfully proud of their work.

  • meister

    Was a Note user few years ago. Then decided to try Pixel XL last year. Blew my Pixel XL by dropping it too many times and now I’m using an S7 temporarily until my new Phone comes thru order and I have to say, even if all the bad press that Pixel 2 line got recently, the smooth operating of vanilla Android has become a deal breaker imo. Its just personal taste probably but you can call me a fanboy now! LOL
    By the way, any of you guys tried the LG V30? opinions?

    • Garrett Cooper

      I went from a Pixel XL to an S8. While I like the S8, the speed and consistency of the phone is absolutely noticeable. Really hoping the smaller Pixel version, the 3 I assume, gets the thin bezel treatment. That’ll likely be my next phone. Really miss stock Android.

    • meister

      Yup totally agree with you on that! I ordered an V30 just to try out the Quad-DAC because I’m kind of a music junkie and want to compare it to stand-alone DACs but once that “experiment” is over I’ll stick with stock Android even if it’s 1 or 2 years after release.

    • Mr Barkers

      I went from an S7 Edge to a Pixel 2, with a short stint with an iPhone in between, and I can’t see myself going back to Samsung’s android version any time soon. Sure there’s a few less features on the Pixel and the bezels are a bit bigger, but the overall user experience is so much better on the Pixel and knowing that I have gauranteed software updates for two more years pretty much seals it imo.

  • heynow00

    I bet this was rendered from an outline and the camera doesn’t look quite like that.