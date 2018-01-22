Here’s a roundup of last week’s smartphone rumours and leaks

From Samsung to LG, to Motorola and Sony, a number of leaks surfaced last week in the smartphone world.
It’s hard to keep track of them all, so here’s a breakdown of everything, including leaked patents, specs, and of course, news from reliable leaker Evan Blass.
Note these leaks encompass everything from Saturday January 13th to Friday January 19th.
Samsung
Since Samsung is the top selling phone manufacturer in the world, it’s only right that it kicks off the list.
According to ETNews, the Samsung Galaxy S9 reportedly features a 5.7-inch display and 12-megapixel camera with a f/1.5 variable aperture that’s capable of transforming into a f/2.4 aperture. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ hosts a 6.22-inch display with a 12-megapixel dual camera setup, with one f/1.5 aperture and f/2.4 aperture.
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ have also been listed by the FCC: The S9’s model number is SM-G960, while the S9+’s identifier is SM-G065. Meanwhile, the Canadian variant will have an additional W at the end of its model number, according to the report.
More on the Samsung Galaxy S9: prolific leaker Evan Blass tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will launch February 26th, pre-orders will become available March 1st and the device is set to release March 16th. The information comes from a C-level executive at a major casemaker, says the leakster.
A Samsung patent discovered shows a device with its front completely covered by a flexible OLED display. The display leaves holes where Samsung will place the camera, speaker and other sensors, making it a take on an Essential Phone-like design.
Another Samsung patent reveals that the company is working on a foldable display that re-imagines the flip phone. After an onslaught of foldable phone leaks the Galaxy X may appear as a long panel that folds in the middle like the flip phones of the early 2000s.
LG
LG’s CEO Jo Seong-jin has reportedly halted the development of the G7. While other reports claim the South Korean phone-makers would announce the device at Mobile World Congress, it appears that’s no longer the case.
LG also patented a concept for two foldable phone models. The first model shows a full display indicating the time, while the second design has a rear cover that doesn’t completely cover the display. This leaves a little sidebar section of screen visible to show information like time and notifications, for example.
Razer
A rumour indicates Razer will release its next smartphone near or at IFA in September, according to French news publication FrAndroid. The Razer Phone 2 will possibly release with the company’s Project Linda smartphone/laptop hybrid.
Motorola/Lenovo
Droidlife leaked several Moto devices set to launch in 2018. The flagship Moto Z3 and Z3 Play both use curved 6.0-inch borderless displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The devices will also continue to support Moto Mods — accessories that attach to the rear of the devices. Additionally, the Moto Z3 features a Snapdragon 846 chipset, according to the leak.
The Moto X5 is Motorola’s mid to high-end smartphone. It’s rumoured to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio, but with a 5.9-inch display instead of 6-inches. From the leak, it appears the X5 features an iPhone X-style notch, allowing the display to extend to the top corners of the screen surrounding the device’s front-facing cameras.
Another Droidlife leak revealed an image of the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play. The G-series line adopts the 18:9 aspect rati0 and will replace its metal design in favour of 3D glass. The G6 runs on a Snapdragon 450 chipset and the G6 Plus features a 640 chipset. Battery-wise the G6 uses a 3,000mAh battery and the G6 Plus a 3,200mAh power source, according to rumours.
My Smart Price, an Indian retailer, leaked a render of the Moto E5. The E5 features a rounded corners on the display and a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device below the camera sensor. It will continue to have a 16:9 aspect ratio and feature 3GB of RAM and a 5-megapixel front facing camera.
Sony
Last week we also took a look at a possible render for the Sony Xperia XZ Pro. It looks as if the device features a larger display with smaller bezels than its predecessor (thankfully). Rumour also has it the devices rock a Snapdragon 845 processor and a dual rear camera setup with an 18-megapixel camera and a 12-megapixel camera.
